Vietnam expands halal market reach at Bangkok Expo

Shafaqna English- Vietnamese companies are showcasing halal-certified products at Grand Halal Bangkok 2026, using the international exhibition to strengthen partnerships and expand their presence in the rapidly growing global halal economy, according to Asia News.

Held in Bangkok under the theme “Gateway to the Global Halal Economy,” the three-day exhibition has attracted around 500 exhibitors and 15,000 visitors from 60 countries, providing a major platform for trade, investment, and business networking across the halal industry.

Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Viet Hung said the event supports Vietnam’s national strategy to develop its halal sector by connecting domestic businesses with partners in Thailand, ASEAN, the Middle East, and other global markets. He emphasized that the exhibition also offers valuable opportunities to learn from international halal industry leaders.

Among the participants, Danny Green JSC is presenting halal-certified beverages and canned food produced from certified organic ingredients. Officials say Vietnam’s strengths in agriculture and food processing position the country to play a larger role in the global halal supply chain while expanding exports and international cooperation.

Source: Asia News

www.shafaqna.com