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Critical thinking in the AI Era: Why it needs a rethink

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Shafaqna English- As artificial intelligence transforms education, critical thinking has become a widely used solution to the challenges posed by AI. However, educators and researchers argue that the concept must be redefined for a world where information, explanations, and polished AI-generated content are instantly available, as the Conversation wrote.

Traditionally, critical thinking has meant evaluating evidence, analyzing arguments, recognizing assumptions, and drawing reasoned conclusions. While these skills remain essential, they are no longer sufficient in digital environments shaped by algorithms, personalization, and endless streams of content. Researchers increasingly emphasize the need for digital critical thinking—the ability not only to assess information but also to understand why particular content is presented in the first place.

Researchers and educators warn that while AI can generate polished and convincing content, it cannot replace genuine understanding. They argue that critical thinking should no longer focus solely on analyzing evidence and arguments but also on questioning assumptions, recognizing personal knowledge limits, and revising conclusions when faced with stronger evidence.

The rise of algorithm-driven digital platforms has made thoughtful reflection more difficult by encouraging rapid consumption and instant judgment. Experts say schools and universities should therefore emphasize learning experiences that require students to justify decisions, compare perspectives, and rethink their views across subjects.

They also highlight intellectual humility—the willingness to acknowledge uncertainty and adapt one’s thinking—as a core skill for the AI age. According to the researchers, cultivating this mindset will not only improve education but also help prepare future citizens to navigate misinformation, AI-generated content, and increasingly complex public debates in democratic societies.

Source: Conversation

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