[Video] Al-Samee: The one who hears every cry (Episode 1)

Shafaqna English- WFKSIMC presented: Muharram/Safar Series 1448/2026 | His names revealed at Karbala | Episode 1 | Al-Samee: The one who hears every cry

Every Muharram, there is a question many of us feel but rarely say out loud.

This year, join us for a new Muharram series that explores Karbala through a perspective you may never have considered before. His Names Revealed at Karbala uncovers the profound connection between the events of Ashura and the Divine Names of Allah, offering a fresh reflection on the timeless legacy of Imam Hussain (AS).

What happens when your pain is too deep for words?

In today’s world, it often feels like only the loudest voices are heard. But Allah (swt), Al-Samee, the All-Hearing, hears every whispered dua, every silent tear, and every unspoken grief.

This episode explores the beautiful Name of Allah, Al-Samee, through the tragedy of Karbala. From the cries of Imam al-Hussain (a) and his family to our own silent struggles today, discover how Allah’s perfect hearing brings hope, comfort, and certainty that no sincere call goes unheard.

Part of series: His names revealed at Karbala

www.shafaqna.com