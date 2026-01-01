Protest in Venice against US Ambassador

Shafaqna English- On Friday(17 Jul 2026), several hundred Venetians demonstrated against Tilman Fertitta, the U.S. ambassador to Italy, when he sailed into the city on his luxury superyacht – an event that also fueled backlash against Donald Trump’s administration.

In addition, campaigners criticized the heavy security restrictions imposed by city officials, given that Venice is gearing up for one of its major annual festivals.

Roughly 300 demonstrators assembled and joined a procession, carrying placards reading “Fertitta must go,” “Make America go away,” “Venice must not be used,” and “No space for billionaires.”

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