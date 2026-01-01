EU calls on Israel to halt illegal settlement expansion

Shafaqna English- The European Union has reiterated its demand for Israel to stop expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank. It warns that ongoing construction and other unilateral actions jeopardize the feasibility of a future Palestinian state.

On Friday, an EU spokesperson urged Israel to cease the legalization of settlement outposts, land appropriation, demolitions, forced evictions of Palestinians, and other measures that undermine the viability of a two-state solution.

Sources: AlJazeera

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