English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther NewsShia islam

EU calls on Israel to halt illegal settlement expansion

0

Shafaqna English- The European Union has reiterated its demand for Israel to stop expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank. It warns that ongoing construction and other unilateral actions jeopardize the feasibility of a future Palestinian state.

On Friday, an EU spokesperson urged Israel to cease the legalization of settlement outposts, land appropriation, demolitions, forced evictions of Palestinians, and other measures that undermine the viability of a two-state solution.

Sources: AlJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNRWA: Schools closed in West Bank

nafiseh yazdani

EU to limit children’s access to social media

asadian

EU to discuss ban on imports from Israeli settlements

leila yazdani

Report records 1,183 Israeli violations in West Bank in one week

leila yazdani

Israel destroys Palestinian school in West Bank

nasibeh yazdani

New blow to Chinese e-commerce giants in Europe

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.