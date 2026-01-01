Karbala completes preparations ahead of Arbaeen pilgrimage

Shafaqna English- The Governor of Karbala has announced extensive preparations for the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage, including the opening of new routes and the expansion of the “Ya Hussein” roads across the province to facilitate the movement of millions of pilgrims.

According to the Middle East News, citing Iraqi News Agency (INA), Governor Nassif Al-Khattabi made the remarks during the annual conference of Karbala’s local government, attended by senior security officials, representatives of the holy shrines, and provincial service authorities to review security and service plans for Arbaeen.

Al-Khattabi said the special security plan has already been launched with a series of proactive measures, while health and public service strategies have also been finalized. He noted that these preparations have been under discussion for months through continuous coordination with senior security leaders, the holy shrines, and the Prime Minister’s service committee.

He added that transportation has been treated as a top priority. As part of the preparations, authorities have opened new access routes, expanded the “Ya Hussein” roads along various pilgrimage corridors, and established new gathering points to organize and dispatch pilgrims.

The governor also announced the completion of new roads along the Baghdad–Karbala route, stressing that the people of Karbala are fully prepared to welcome visitors. In addition to the efforts of local residents, both provincial and federal government resources will be mobilized to provide services throughout the pilgrimage.

Al-Khattabi further noted that Karbala expects pilgrims to begin arriving earlier than usual this year, prompting authorities to accelerate their readiness measures.

Source: Middle East News

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