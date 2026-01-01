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Ford and Geely joint venture

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Shafaqna English- On Thursday(23 Jul 2026), Geely Auto announced that it plans to manufacture two electric SUV models at Ford’s manufacturing facility in Spain. In addition, the two companies have agreed to co-develop an entirely new vehicle together.

This move comes as a growing number of Chinese automakers are aggressively seeking to utilize idle production capacity at established Western carmakers’ plants, while also aiming to stay ahead of impending European regulations concerning local sourcing and content requirements.

The newly formed partnership will see Ford controlling 66% of the venture, with Geely holding a 33% share. Under this arrangement, production of the initial Geely electric SUV models is expected to commence at the Valencia factory in 2028.

Source: Reuters

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