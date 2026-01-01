New chapter for Saudi Arabia in clean energy exports

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia is ushering in a new phase in its energy export policy by assigning ACWA Power the responsibility of exporting green hydrogen and its byproducts, while also charging the company with developing renewable electricity generation, transmission, and export projects — including power interconnections with Europe and Arab nations.

The decision bolsters Saudi Arabia’s strategy to expand its presence in low-carbon energy markets, building upon major renewable energy and clean fuel investments spearheaded by the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project — a facility of global scale and a foundation for the kingdom’s future export goals.

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