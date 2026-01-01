USA approves $1.96bn weapons sale to a potential

Shafaqna English- The⁠ USA has ⁠approved a potential sale of Weapons to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth $1.96 billion.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Persian Gulf Region,” the State Department said in a news release.

Among the weapons the Gulf kingdom seeks are up to 20,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems and their warheads, which the US Navy’s website describes as “an inexpensive way to destroy targets while limiting collateral damage in close combat”.