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Report: Greater action is needed to confront Islamophobia in Australia

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Shafaqna English- Greater action is needed to tackle  Islamophobia in Australia, according to the author of a landmark report.

The Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, Aftab Malik, called on the federal government to take Islamophobia and racism seriously as he released his report on Saturday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters the government had accepted 35 of 54 recommendations, saying prejudice directed at Islam or Muslims had no home in Australia.

The report’s release follows a long wait for Muslim Australians, who continue to face Islamophobia in their everyday lives, Mr Malik said.

“Lasting change requires the government and Muslim communities to remain engaged, build trust, deepen understanding, and work towards common ground,” he said.

Mr Malik added, this was just the start of the journey.

“To tackle Islamophobia at its roots, we must address the challenging questions,” Mr Malik said.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke added that Islamophobia remained ”chronically under-reported” and that it was ”debilitating”.

”We have seen a rise in Islamophobic attacks and abuse directed at Muslim Australians,” he said.

“It is widespread. It is debilitating. And it is unacceptable.”

Source: IQNA

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