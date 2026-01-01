Saudi Arabia recorded a 22.5% increase in Umrah visa

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia experienced a 22.5% increase in Umrah visa arrivals at the beginning of the 1448H Umrah season. Between Dhul Hijjah 15 and the end of Muharram, a total of 931,500 pilgrims entered the country on Umrah visas, according to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Pilgrim Experience Program.

In addition, more than 1.27 million pilgrims arrived from abroad during the same period, indicating the continued growth of the Kingdom’s Umrah sector. This growth aligns with the goals outlined in Vision 2030 and the initiatives of the Pilgrim Experience Program.

Sources: Saudi Gazette

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