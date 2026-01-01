Heavy rain alert issued for southern China

Shafaqna English- China’s weather authority put out a heavy rain alert for parts of southern China on Sunday(19 Jul 2026). This came after a previous warning about mountain flooding in areas like Chongqing and Yunnan, along with the possibility of emergency evacuations in vulnerable zones.

The extensive rain belt cuts diagonally across southern China, extending from Yunnan province in the southwest to the Yangtze River Delta on the eastern seaboard.

State media CCTV reported that on Sunday, rail officials halted select passenger trains along the Shanghai–Kunming railway because of heavy rain.

Heavy rain over the weekend led to the temporary closure of several scenic areas in Yunnan, among them the Tiger Leaping Gorge.

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