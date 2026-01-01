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Mexico leads Latin America’s response to Trump’s migrant crackdown

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Shafaqna English- Mexico’s decision to pursue criminal legal action over the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals at the hands of ICE represents Latin America’s strongest response yet to the Republicans’ immigration policy in the US.

In just 10 days, two people have been shot dead during Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, another died in the agency’s custody, and a fourth was struck and killed by a truck while fleeing from an agent. Mexican national Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 53, was driving his van to work in Texas when agents stopped him and mistook him for another man they were actually seeking.

The offensive launched by the Donald Trump administration against immigrants in the United States has claimed at least 62 lives in just 18 months, 52 in detention centers and the remainder during enforcement operations, according to an Associated Press tally that also includes US citizens, and has created a climate of fear in cities across a country where immigrants make up 15.4% of the population.

Sources: El Pais

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