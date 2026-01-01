Russia: Large gathering of Muslim youth being held in Tatarstan

Shafaqna English- A gathering of Russian Muslim youth is being held in the Republic of Tatarstan, according to the Muslimsaroundtheworld website.
This gathering, the largest in its kind, started on July 19, 2026 and will continue until July 26 in cooperation with the Fund for the Support of Islamic Culture, Science and Education and the Russian Youth Islamic Association.
A camp located in the historical and ethnographic museum of Bulghar city is hosting the event with the participation of 130 young men and women from 13 regions of Russia and also participants from Uzbekistan.
The program includes practical workshops, Islamic lectures, and cultural and sports activities.
This event also includes training in the field of preparation and management of social projects, investment tools, planning for social initiatives and media marketing of projects and exchange of experiences between participants and experts.
Quran recitation, congregational prayer, holding religious meetings and cultural and sports programs and a special program to learn about the Islamic history of the city of Bulghar are other parts of the gathering.
The purpose of these activities is to integrate spiritual growth, development of leadership skills and social participation.