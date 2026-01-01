US viewers set record in World Cup final viewing

Shafaqna English- Approximately 63 million viewers across the United States tuned in on Sunday(19 Jul 2026) to witness Spain’s victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final. This staggering audience figure not only smashed previous viewership records but also highlighted the rapidly expanding popularity of soccer within the U.S. market—a trend that follows decades of sustained efforts by sports organizers and broadcasters to cultivate a larger fan base for the sport.

The final was staged in New Jersey, where neither team could score during regular time or the early stages of extra time. The deadlock persisted until the 106th minute, when Spain delivered a decisive strike that secured a 1-0 triumph, ending Argentina’s hopes and crowning Spain as world champions.

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