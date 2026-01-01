Shafaqna English- On Thursday(23 Jul 2026), Google unveiled a novel authentication feature that enables users to sign in using a selfie video. This new functionality provides an additional means of accessing accounts or recovering access when users are locked out—whether due to forgotten passwords or because they no longer have their preferred devices at hand.

Users will be able to configure this new verification system by recording a short video in which they follow on-screen prompts to move their head in various directions, enabling the system to register different facial angles. Google plans to save this reference video and employ it as a biometric template to validate the real-time videos uploaded by users whenever they try to sign in moving forward.

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