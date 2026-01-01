20 languages that built modern English

Shafaqna English- English is often viewed as a single language, but its vocabulary reflects centuries of cultural exchange, conquest, migration, trade, and innovation. From Latin and Old Norse to Chinese and Japanese, words from around the world have shaped the language spoken by more than a billion people today, as Quartz wrote.

English developed through continuous borrowing rather than isolation. Latin laid the foundation for religious, legal, and scientific vocabulary, while Old Norse introduced many everyday words such as they, sky, and window. The Norman Conquest of 1066 flooded English with French terms related to government, law, cuisine, and culture.

Greek contributed the language of philosophy, medicine, and science, while Arabic enriched English with words linked to mathematics, astronomy, commerce, and everyday life, including algebra, algorithm, and coffee. Persian, Turkish, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, and German also left lasting marks through trade, exploration, music, food, and scholarship.

The expansion of the British Empire introduced vocabulary from South Asia, including Hindi and Sanskrit words such as shampoo, bungalow, karma, and yoga. Indigenous languages in North America added names for unfamiliar plants and animals, while Hawaiian contributed words such as ukulele, aloha, and wiki.

In modern times, immigration and globalization have accelerated linguistic exchange. Yiddish enriched informal American English, Chinese introduced terms such as tea, wok, and ketchup, while Japanese added globally recognized words including sushi, karaoke, emoji, and anime. Russian contributed political and geographical terms such as sputnik, gulag, and tundra.

The evolution of English demonstrates that it is not the product of a single culture, but a global language shaped by centuries of interaction between civilizations. Its vocabulary continues to expand as new technologies, cultures, and ideas spread across the world.

Source: Quartz

www.shafaqna.com