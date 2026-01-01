Brazil hits back hard at Trump’s new tariffs

Shafaqna English- Taking a strong stance on Thursday(23 Jul 2026), Brazil rejected the US-imposed tariffs on itself and 59 other trading partners – a measure ostensibly justified by Washington on grounds of forced labour enforcement.

In its formal response, Brasília argued that the unilateral action is procedurally capricious and materially groundless, particularly given that no international mechanism or fact-finding mission was ever invoked to validate the US claims.

In a strongly worded official communique, Brazil’s government asserted that the U.S. Trade Representative – finding no statutory authority within American domestic legislation to legitimize its protectionist agenda – deliberately co-opted a highly sensitive matter pertaining to human dignity and labour rights, cynically reframing it as a trade enforcement tool to mask the absence of legal justification.

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