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New trade confrontation between Washington & Brussels

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Shafaqna English- Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, cast doubt on the US justification for levying fresh duties on European products, stating that claims about the bloc’s weak enforcement against forced labor are baseless.

“That accusation simply doesn’t apply to the European Union,” Kallas stated in an interview with Reuters during the ASEAN summit in Manila.

She further noted: “When you look at our labour regulations alongside those of the US, we offer paid leave and far superior working conditions for workers – so the allegation has no real basis.”

The Trump administration announced new tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on goods from 60 countries, including the EU, on Friday(24 Jul 2026) – coinciding with the expiry of a temporary 10% global tariff – based on claims that the bloc has been negligent in combating forced labour.

Source: Reuters

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