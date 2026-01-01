‘NoAIphobia’: Study links AI dependence to rising student anxiety

Shafqna English- A new study has found that growing reliance on generative artificial intelligence among college students is creating a new form of anxiety—dubbed “NoAIphobia”—as students fear both losing access to AI tools and being judged for using them, according to PsyPost.

Researchers from the University of North Florida surveyed 393 U.S. college students who regularly used generative AI tools for coursework. Published in Telematics and Informatics, the study examined the psychological factors driving AI dependence and its impact on students’ well-being.

The findings showed that fear of falling behind classmates was the strongest predictor of AI dependence, outweighing motivations such as improving grades or producing higher-quality work. Students were more likely to rely on AI because they believed their peers were gaining a competitive advantage.

Researchers found that heavy AI dependence created two conflicting psychological responses. On one hand, students developed “NoAIphobia”—anxiety and discomfort at the thought of completing academic work without AI assistance. On the other, they experienced AI-use stigma, worrying that classmates or instructors would view them as lazy, unoriginal or academically dishonest.

The study also found that students who placed greater importance on academic integrity experienced even stronger feelings of guilt and social stigma when relying on AI tools.

Researchers emphasized that the findings should not be interpreted as evidence that students are simply seeking shortcuts. Instead, they argue that many are caught between competitive pressure, institutional uncertainty and ethical concerns, particularly as universities continue to lack clear and consistent AI policies.

The authors caution that the research was based on a single survey and cannot establish cause-and-effect relationships. They recommend that higher education institutions adopt transparent guidelines for responsible AI use to reduce uncertainty, ease psychological stress and encourage ethical integration of artificial intelligence into learning.

Source: PsyPost

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