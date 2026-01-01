Collapse of Japanese mall in post-seismic explosion

Shafaqna English– The Aeon mall, which was reduced to rubble by a post‑earthquake explosion in southern Japan on Tuesday(28 Jul 2026), had been reopened only last month as a brand‑new, upgraded commercial and entertainment complex.

This reopening was intended to symbolize the mall’s recovery and resurgence from a fatal earthquake that had struck a decade ago, carrying with it a sense of hope for a safer future.

The magnitude‑7.3 Kumamoto earthquake of April 2016 had inflicted such heavy damage on the shopping center that it was compelled to close for months, with reconstruction efforts stretching over many years.

Following the redevelopment and expansion completed in 2017, the mall’s management had highlighted new safety features, including seismically reinforced ceilings and comprehensive upgrades to structural strength and stability, to ensure greater resilience against future disasters.

www.shafaqna.com