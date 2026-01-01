Sudden surge of yen against dollar

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(30 Jul 2026), the Japanese yen experienced an abrupt appreciation against the US dollar during New York trading hours. According to market insiders, this move was triggered by official intervention—specifically, coordinated yen-purchasing operations conducted jointly by Japanese authorities and their South Korean counterparts.

This intervention successfully pulled the yen away from its lowest levels in nearly 40 years. In fact, the currency recorded its largest single-day percentage gain against the dollar since approximately two years ago, signaling a strong short-term reversal in market sentiment.

Notably, this latest action comes on the heels of a much larger-scale intervention totaling $70 billion that had already been carried out in April and May, suggesting that authorities remain vigilant against excessive yen depreciation and are ready to step in repeatedly if needed.

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