Spain’s delicate balancing act with China

Shafaqna English– While various regions within Spain are actively competing against one another to attract Chinese battery manufacturers and automotive companies to set up production facilities on their territory, many of the same regional and national actors are simultaneously urging the European Union’s leadership in Brussels to establish strict, continent-wide regulations on foreign direct investment.

Their goal is to prevent Spain’s economy from suffering the negative consequences of a regulatory “race to the bottom,” where countries lower standards excessively to outcompete each other for Chinese capital.

The dual nature of this approach reveals the exceptionally nuanced position that Europe must navigate in designing a unified strategy toward China. On one hand, European nations are eager to benefit from Chinese investment and the job creation that comes with new production facilities.

On the other hand, they are wary of becoming overly dependent on Chinese technology and of seeing their manufacturing sectors transformed into final-assembly operations for Chinese components, which would erode Europe’s long-term technological sovereignty and industrial competitiveness.

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