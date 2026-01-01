AI spending drives US tech firms to borrow

Shafaqna English– U.S. tech giants have turned extensively to the debt market to fund their growing expenditures on artificial intelligence. This borrowing is taking place against a backdrop of steadily rising bond yields, as investors grow more discerning about absorbing the increasing supply of corporate paper—a trend that reflects shifting market sentiment regarding the credit risk of tech companies.

Data compiled by Reuters from LSEG shows that four companies—Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Oracle—issued $194 billion in bonds during the first seven months of 2026, a 79% increase compared to the $108 billion they issued in all of 2025. These figures indicate that AI financing has become one of the primary drivers of the corporate debt market.

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