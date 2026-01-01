Software glitch prompts EV recall in China

Shafaqna English– China’s market regulatory authority announced on Friday(31 Jul 2026) that a joint venture between Toyota and GAC will be implementing a software update for 39,552 of its bZ7 electric sedan models, starting August 1. The move is being taken in response to identified safety concerns that could affect vehicle performance and occupant protection.

Under Chinese regulations, this corrective measure is formally categorized as a product recall. The issue specifically involves 15,266 of the electric vehicles that are equipped with defective software in their smart Bluetooth module. This flaw has the potential to cause unintended gear shifts while the car is in motion, which could in turn disrupt the delivery of power to the wheels and create hazardous driving conditions.

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