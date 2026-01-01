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Saudi Arabia acquires gaming giant in historic deal

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Shafaqna English– A Friday(31 Jul 2026) notification from the European Commission revealed that the EU has given its formal blessing to the $55 billion acquisition of game publisher Electronic Arts by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and its investment partners.

The decision was made in accordance with the EU’s framework for reviewing large-scale acquisitions that may involve state-backed funding.

Electronic Arts disclosed in a Thursday filing with regulators that it had already secured every outstanding regulatory approval required for the deal by July 30. The company further stated that it expects to complete the acquisition on August 4, bringing the lengthy approval process to a close and paving the way for the transfer of ownership.

Source: Reuters

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