MediaTek eyes data center semiconductor business

Shafaqna English– MediaTek, the largest chip design company based in Taiwan, revealed on Friday(31 Jul 2026) that its board has given the green light to a discretionary funding plan worth $5 billion. The investment is designed to support the company’s long-term expansion strategy, which includes a significant push into the development of AI chips tailored for cloud and data center infrastructure.

The move reflects MediaTek’s broader strategy to lessen its reliance on the volatile smartphone market. By focusing on custom AI silicon—specifically ASIC designs for major cloud operators—the company aims to establish itself as a key player in the enterprise-grade chip segment, which offers higher margins and more stable demand compared to consumer electronics.

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