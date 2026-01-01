English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificBusinessFeatured 1Sci-Techworld

MediaTek eyes data center semiconductor business

0

Shafaqna English– MediaTek, the largest chip design company based in Taiwan, revealed on Friday(31 Jul 2026) that its board has given the green light to a discretionary funding plan worth $5 billion. The investment is designed to support the company’s long-term expansion strategy, which includes a significant push into the development of AI chips tailored for cloud and data center infrastructure.

The move reflects MediaTek’s broader strategy to lessen its reliance on the volatile smartphone market. By focusing on custom AI silicon—specifically ASIC designs for major cloud operators—the company aims to establish itself as a key player in the enterprise-grade chip segment, which offers higher margins and more stable demand compared to consumer electronics.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

New step in Saudi-Canada relations

asadian

Saudi-Spain cooperation is expanding

asadian

Best quarterly performance of global stocks

asadian

Yen teeters near record low

asadian

Taiwan responds to Chinese Coast Guard presence

asadian

Nvidia: South Korea future hub of robotics

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.