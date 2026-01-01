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Europe’s big step to bridge tech gap

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Shafaqna English– In a significant move announced on Thursday(30 Jul 2026), the European Commission revealed that the EU will channel €10 billion ($11.5 billion) into establishing seven artificial intelligence megafactories (gigafactories) spread across the member states. This initiative forms part of the bloc’s broader strategy to intensify its efforts in narrowing the technological divide that currently separates it from global leaders like the United States and China.

The Commission also noted that it is aiming to secure no less than €20 billion in additional private investment for the projects. The original proposal included five gigafactories, but the count was revised upward to seven after EU nations showed robust interest, making it clear they wanted a larger share of the AI infrastructure pie.

Source: Reuters

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