UNECE: Prevention is best defence against wildfires

Shafaqna English- While climate change, land-use pressures and human activity make severe wildfires more likely in the future, emergency response remains essential. Still, the greatest opportunity lies in prevention, sustainable forest management and building more resilient landscapes and communities, the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) said.

More than 434,000 hectares have already burned across Europe this year, according to the latest available data.

“Every summer reminds us that wildfire is no longer an exceptional event but an increasingly predictable consequence of a warming climate,” said Paola Deda, Director of UNECE’s Environment and Forests Division.

Sources: News.un.org

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