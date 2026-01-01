Baqaei: US attack on a residential home in Qeshm is reminiscent of terrorist acts committed by Daesh

Shafaqna English- Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, in reaction to the US raid on a home in Qeshm and the deaths of the parents of a five-member family, described the crime as reminiscent of the terrorist acts committed by ISIS.

In a post on his X account, Baqaei wrote that the criminal attack carried out late last night against the homes of some of the most honorable Iranians in Qeshm—resulting in the destruction of several houses and the martyrdom of a hardworking taxi driver, Qeysar Jafari, along with his wife, Zahra Jafari, and their innocent two-year-old child, Sina—deeply pains the heart of any person of conscience.

Sources: IRNA

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