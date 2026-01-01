Infantino’s senior adviser resigns

Shafaqna English– On Friday(31 Jul 2026), a high-ranking advisor to FIFA President Gianni Infantino stepped down from his position as a demonstration of his opposition to the governing body’s proposal to sell a share of the World Cup. His resignation came at a time when European football associations were voicing threats of a boycott, and various regional confederations had joined forces to publicly reject the contentious plan.

Carlos Cordeiro, who served as the senior adviser, tendered his resignation effective immediately. In his departure statement, he strongly criticized the initiative, characterizing it as “a bad deal for football” and making clear that he could not support a move he believed would harm the sport’s integrity and long-term interests.

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