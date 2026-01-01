AC Milan mourns Franco Baresi

Shafaqna English– Franco Baresi, the former defender for AC Milan and the Italian national team, who was one of the standout figures of Italian football’s golden era in the 1980s and 1990s, passed away on Friday(31 Jul 2026) at the age of 66. His former club confirmed the news, triggering a wave of grief across the football world.

In an emotional message posted on X, AC Milan paid tribute to Franco Baresi, stating that the entire history and identity of the club is in mourning over his loss. The club emphasized that Baresi’s character and integrity will forever remain part of AC Milan’s identity, just as his number 6 shirt has been immortalized as an enduring symbol in the club’s history.

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