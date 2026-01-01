South Korea breaks its all-time heat record

Shafaqna English– South Korea experienced its hottest day on record this Friday(31 Jul 2026). A severe heatwave that has been affecting the country for several days has caused temperatures to exceed 40°C for the third consecutive day in some areas. This record-breaking heat highlights the intensifying climate crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

The Korea Meteorological Administration announced that a temperature of 41.4°C was recorded at 1:40 p.m. on Friday in the southeastern city of Yangsan. This new figure broke the previous record of 41.0°C, which had been set in Hongcheon in August 2018, by 0.4°C.

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