Mudryk returns to Chelsea after two years

Shafaqna English– Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso expressed joy that Mudryk, after nearly two years out due to a positive doping test, has finally been given the green light to return to the pitch. He emphasized that this comeback could have a positive impact on the team’s squad.

Mudryk, who had not played an official match for Chelsea since November 2024, was permitted to resume his sporting activities on Friday(31 Jul 2026) after the English FA, in coordination with WADA, brought his case to a close. He is now able to feature in Chelsea’s squad.

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