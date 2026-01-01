Antonio Silva joins Bournemouth

Shafaqna English– Portugal defender Antonio Silva signed a long-term contract with Bournemouth on Saturday(1 Aug 2026), moving from Benfica to transform the Premier League club’s defensive setup. British media have estimated the transfer fee at around £26 million ($35 million).

Bournemouth have found a suitable replacement for Marcos Senesi, who recently joined Tottenham on a free transfer, by bringing in Silva. At just 22, Silva is considered a young and talented option to fill the void left by the Argentine defender.

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