Madinah Dates Season draws large turnout

Shafaqna English– The Madinah Dates Season 2026 is experiencing strong visitor interest, serving as a gathering point for date growers, craftspeople, and families involved in home-based industries. The event underscores the economic and cultural significance of date palms, promotes locally made goods, and familiarizes attendees with the farming and artisanal traditions that the area is famous for.

The season features dedicated sections for artisans and families working in home-based industries, where visitors can learn about crafts made from palm fronds and the process of creating handmade goods using natural materials.

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