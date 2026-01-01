Danny Welbeck moves to Chelsea

Shafaqna English– Chelsea announced the acquisition of Danny Welbeck from Brighton on Saturday(1 Aug 2026), with the transfer fee reported at £5 million ($6.7 million). The signing of the 35-year-old striker signals a strategic move by the club to add experience and reliability to their forward line, rather than relying solely on younger, unproven talents.

Welbeck has signed a two-year contract with Chelsea and will link up with the squad managed by Xabi Alonso on their pre-season tour. This early integration is seen as crucial for the veteran striker to settle quickly and make a positive impression ahead of the new campaign.

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