Japanese Speakers’ Gathering held in Riyadh

Shafaqna English– The Japanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia organized “Al-Majlis Al-Yabani,” a gathering for Japanese speakers, at the ambassador’s official residence in Riyadh. The event attracted a diverse group of attendees, including students and instructors from King Saud University’s Japanese Language Program, graduates of Japanese universities, working professionals, Japan enthusiasts, and Japanese expatriates living in the Kingdom.

The purpose of the gathering, as stated by the embassy, was to promote the learning and everyday use of Japanese in Saudi Arabia, to strengthen the community of Japanese speakers, and to further deepen the bonds of mutual understanding and cultural exchange between Japan and Saudi Arabia. According to SPA, participants had the chance to speak Japanese, share their language learning journeys, and make new acquaintances in a warm and culturally stimulating setting.

www.shafaqna.com