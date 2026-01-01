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Rare Ibn Battuta manuscript reaches Riyadh

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Shafaqna English– According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the King Abdulaziz Public Library, located in Riyadh, has successfully acquired an exceptionally rare copy of the first printed English translation of the renowned traveler Ibn Battuta’s accounts.

This particular edition, which dates back to 1829, consists of 294 pages and was produced by Samuel Lee, a prominent British Orientalist. Lee’s translation was based on an abridged manuscript held at Cambridge University, and the work is notable for its inclusion of extensive historical and geographical annotations, as well as numerous references to classical Arabic literary and scholarly texts.

Source: Aawsat

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