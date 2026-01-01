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SMC: Over 4.4 million foreign pilgrims have entered Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage

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Shafaqna English- More than 4.4 million foreign pilgrims have entered Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, with no security accidents recorded, the Security Media Cell said.

The head of the Security Media Cell, Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, said that the number of foreign pilgrims entering Iraq through all border crossings since the first day of Muharram had reached 4,465,079.

He said pilgrim traffic remained heavy and that arrivals through Iraq’s border crossings were continuing.

Maan added that the flow of pilgrims along all routes was proceeding smoothly and that no security breaches had been recorded, with senior commanders and field officers continuing to oversee security operations.

Sources: Iraqi News Agency

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