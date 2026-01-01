Ship fire in Indonesia

Shafaqna English– On Sunday(2 Aug 2026), a devastating fire erupted aboard a passenger ferry navigating waters near Madura Island, an eastern region of Indonesia. In the immediate aftermath, the national search and rescue agency released a formal statement confirming that the blaze had already claimed at least five lives, while 41 individuals—both passengers and crew—remained unaccounted for as search operations continued into the evening.

Data published by the rescue agency in the latter part of Sunday indicated that the vessel had been carrying 271 people at the time of the fire—a mix of ticketed passengers and shipboard staff. Thanks to rapid response efforts, 225 of those on board were pulled from the water or evacuated from the burning vessel, but the remaining 46 were either confirmed dead or still unaccounted for by the afternoon update.

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