Deadly helicopter collision over Greek wildfires

Shafaqna English– The devastating wildfire season in Greece claimed another grim milestone on Sunday(2 Aug 2026): two aerial firefighting helicopters collided near the front lines of a massive blaze that has so far leveled over 100 houses in the northwestern outskirts of Athens.

Meanwhile, the flames spread to the tourist island of Kefalonia, where a fresh fire forced local authorities to order the evacuation of dozens of accommodations, casting a shadow over the peak holiday season.

Across the European continent, this summer has witnessed an unprecedented wildfire crisis, driven by a prolonged sequence of record-shattering heatwaves and exceptionally low rainfall.

Scientists and climatologists have explicitly linked these extreme weather patterns to human-induced climate change, warning that rising global temperatures are creating more volatile conditions that intensify both the frequency and ferocity of wildfire outbreaks.

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