Pope Leo expresses concern over migration crisis in Ceuta

Shafaqna English- Pope Leo XIV expresses concern over the serious migration crisis unfolding in the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta.

After leading the recitation of the midday Angelus prayer on Sunday in the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV prays for an end to wars across the globe.

“I follow with concern the alarming situation in Ceuta, asking God, through the intercession of Our Lady of Africa, that solutions of peace, stability, and justice may be found.”

Pope Leo XIV made this appeal in Spanish following the recitation of the Angelus prayer on Sunday in the Vatican.

The Pope then turned his thoughts to all those suffering because of war.

“Let us continue to pray for peace, that wars may cease throughout the world and that diplomatic solutions to conflicts may be found,” he said.

He remembered victims of hostilities, especially “the weakest and most defenseless,” as he prayed for children, the elderly, and the sick.

Pope Leo prayed that the Lord would “comfort those who suffer and bless the work of all those who bring help and consolation.”