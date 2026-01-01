Massive wildfire in Washington

Shafaqna English– Washington’s top emergency management officials reported on Saturday(1 Aug 2026) night that the ongoing wildfire catastrophe had consumed more than 250,000 acres of land, much of it forest and farmland near Spokane.

The disaster has upended daily life for tens of thousands of residents, triggering mass evacuations and leaving large swaths of the city without electricity—hampering communication, cooling systems, and emergency response efforts during the sweltering summer heat.

Dave Upthegrove, Washington’s commissioner of public lands, revealed during a virtual press conference that approximately 4,000 firefighters and support personnel have been mobilized across the state to combat more than a dozen active wildfire fronts.

These crews, including local fire departments, national guard units, and out-of-state reinforcements, are working around the clock in treacherous conditions to contain the blazes and protect endangered communities.

www.shafaqna.com