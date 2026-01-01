Cuba’s power grid fails again

Shafaqna English– Late on Sunday(2 Aug 2026), Cuba’s state-run electricity operator officially announced that the nation’s power grid had experienced a complete system collapse, leaving the entire island—home to roughly 10 million residents—without electrical service.

This latest failure highlights the growing frequency of such disruptions, as blackouts have become an increasingly common occurrence across the country, raising serious concerns about the reliability and resilience of Cuba’s energy infrastructure in the face of mounting challenges.

This most recent outage comes on the heels of three separate nationwide blackouts that occurred during the month of July, further compounding the island’s energy crisis. The situation is being exacerbated by an ongoing U.S.-imposed oil embargo, which has severely restricted Cuba’s ability to import the fuel needed to operate its power plants.

This external pressure is placing additional strain on the country’s already aging and poorly maintained energy infrastructure, making it increasingly difficult for authorities to meet the basic electricity needs of the population and maintain even minimal levels of grid stability.

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