Fragile recovery in Eurozone industrial production

Shafaqna English– According to a recent survey, factory output across the euro zone recorded its most rapid expansion in approximately four and a half years during July, signaling a notable upturn in industrial activity. However, the survey also revealed that this growth was primarily attributable to manufacturers working through their existing order backlogs rather than being driven by an actual increase in new demand.

This distinction raises concerns about the sustainability of the recovery, suggesting that the underlying economic fundamentals may not be as robust as the headline figures initially imply, and that the rebound could be more fragile than it appears on the surface.

Persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have been identified as a key factor undermining the stability of supply chains and causing a sharp spike in energy prices, which has created severe headwinds for euro zone manufacturers.

These supply-side shocks have exacerbated cost pressures across the industrial sector and have fed into broader inflationary trends, with the region’s headline inflation rate rising to 2.9% in July, up slightly from 2.8% in June.

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