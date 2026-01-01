Torrential rains in southern India

Shafaqna English– Over the course of the weekend, southern India was hit by relentless heavy rains and flash floods that caused widespread devastation across several states, with Kerala bearing the brunt of the disaster.

Official reports confirm that at least 11 people have lost their lives in Kerala, where rising waters have also displaced thousands of families, forcing them to seek refuge in temporary relief camps and higher ground.

In a tragic parallel development, the continuous downpour triggered a landslide in the neighboring state of Karnataka, resulting in at least three additional deaths, as rescue teams have been working around the clock to locate survivors and provide aid to the affected communities.

www.shafaqna.com