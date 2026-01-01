English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 1Other Newsworld

Torrential rains in southern India

0

Shafaqna English– Over the course of the weekend, southern India was hit by relentless heavy rains and flash floods that caused widespread devastation across several states, with Kerala bearing the brunt of the disaster.

Official reports confirm that at least 11 people have lost their lives in Kerala, where rising waters have also displaced thousands of families, forcing them to seek refuge in temporary relief camps and higher ground.

In a tragic parallel development, the continuous downpour triggered a landslide in the neighboring state of Karnataka, resulting in at least three additional deaths, as rescue teams have been working around the clock to locate survivors and provide aid to the affected communities.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

California: Flash floods danger remains

asadian

Deadly floods hit Morocco

asadian

Indian Author wins International Booker Prize for stories about Muslim women

nasibeh yazdani

UN: Hundreds killed as ‘unprecedented’ flash floods strike Nepal

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Flash floods destroy 500 homes

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Hundreds of people killed in flash floods

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.