English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 1Middle EastOther Newsworld

Consumer confidence plummets in Europe

0

Shafaqna English– A Monday(3 Aug 2026) release from the European Central Bank’s Economic Bulletin highlighted that the early phase of the Iran war triggered a sharp contraction in euro zone household spending, largely driven by a sudden and steep deterioration in consumer confidence.

The analysis suggests that the resurgence of geopolitical tensions could once again act as a brake on consumption, as households become more cautious in their spending decisions amid heightened uncertainty, thereby posing a significant risk to the region’s already fragile economic recovery.

The article noted that euro zone consumer sentiment experienced a sharp downturn immediately following the onset of the war, although it has since recovered modestly from its lowest point.

Nevertheless, the index remains substantially below the levels recorded before the conflict began, a persistent weakness that has continued to weigh on overall economic growth, which has itself remained sluggish and unimpressive for several years. The subdued sentiment reflects deeper structural challenges within the region’s economy, which may continue to limit the pace of recovery even as external shocks gradually subside.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK manufacturing loses momentum in July

asadian

Terrorism is evolving amid global instability

nafiseh yazdani

BMW cuts its 2026 forecast

asadian

Iran’s open training session in Tijuana

asadian

EU could lose up to 1.3 million jobs

leila yazdani

Markets under dual pressure from tech worries & political tensions

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.