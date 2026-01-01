Consumer confidence plummets in Europe

Shafaqna English– A Monday(3 Aug 2026) release from the European Central Bank’s Economic Bulletin highlighted that the early phase of the Iran war triggered a sharp contraction in euro zone household spending, largely driven by a sudden and steep deterioration in consumer confidence.

The analysis suggests that the resurgence of geopolitical tensions could once again act as a brake on consumption, as households become more cautious in their spending decisions amid heightened uncertainty, thereby posing a significant risk to the region’s already fragile economic recovery.

The article noted that euro zone consumer sentiment experienced a sharp downturn immediately following the onset of the war, although it has since recovered modestly from its lowest point.

Nevertheless, the index remains substantially below the levels recorded before the conflict began, a persistent weakness that has continued to weigh on overall economic growth, which has itself remained sluggish and unimpressive for several years. The subdued sentiment reflects deeper structural challenges within the region’s economy, which may continue to limit the pace of recovery even as external shocks gradually subside.

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