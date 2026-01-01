[Video] Ma’ad (Resurrection) | Life after death

Shafaqna English- FIND TRUTH presented: Discover Islam level 2 – Chapter 5 | Ma’ad (Resurrection) | Life after death

In this lesson, we explore the Islamic concept of Ma’ad (Resurrection) and reflect on one of humanity’s most profound questions: Is death the end of existence, or the beginning of eternal life?

The lesson explains why many people fear death, how our beliefs shape our understanding of the Hereafter, and how every action in this life has eternal consequences. It highlights the relationship between good deeds, spiritual growth, and the rewards of Paradise, while also explaining how wrongdoing affects the soul and leads to accountability in the Hereafter.

You will also learn the different perspectives people hold regarding death, the causes of death anxiety, and the inspiring examples of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) and Imam Hussain (peace be upon him), who viewed death as a meeting with their Creator rather than something to fear.

In this lesson, you will learn:

The meaning of Ma’ad (Resurrection)

Is death the end or a new beginning?

Why people fear death

Eternal rewards and punishments

The causes of death anxiety

Different perspectives on death

Death as the beginning of eternal life

Lessons from Imam Ali (peace be upon him)

Lessons from Imam Hussain (peace be upon him)

Preparing for the Hereafter through righteous deeds

This chapter provides a meaningful introduction to Ma’ad (Resurrection), helping us understand the reality of life after death and encouraging us to prepare for the Hereafter through faith, hope, and righteous actions.

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