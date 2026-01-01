Increase in crocodile attacks in Sarawak, Malaysia

Shafaqna English– In recent years, the Malaysian state of Sarawak, located on the island of Borneo, has witnessed a noticeable increase in human-crocodile interactions, largely driven by a significant rebound in the population of these reptiles inhabiting the region’s river systems.

According to survey data, the crocodile population had surged to over 25,000 individuals by 2024, marking a dramatic recovery from the near-extinction levels recorded in the 1980s, when the species was heavily depleted due to excessive hunting and overexploitation for their skins and other commercial purposes.

The resurgence in crocodile numbers has had deadly consequences, with official figures indicating that attacks by these reptiles have resulted in 22 human fatalities between 2023 and 2025. Alarmingly, five of these deaths have already occurred in the current year alone, underscoring the escalating threat faced by local communities that live and work near rivers and waterways.

In response to the escalating situation, Sarawak’s Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Len Talif Salleh, has emphasized the importance of striking a careful balance between the conservation of crocodiles as a protected species and the protection of human lives in riverside communities.

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